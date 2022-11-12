WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,477,000 after acquiring an additional 54,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 10.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,959,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,140,000 after acquiring an additional 179,183 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 795,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 275,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WestRock by 454.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after acquiring an additional 575,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

