WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.43.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. WestRock’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

