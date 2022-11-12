WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.08.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,148 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $166.42 on Friday. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.71.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

