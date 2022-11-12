Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

WY stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $31,014,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,433,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 503,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,489,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,441,000 after purchasing an additional 426,840 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $15,979,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 622.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 487,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

