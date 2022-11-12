William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 471,223 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,223 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $134,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 153,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 708,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,464 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,562,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,459,000 after acquiring an additional 892,634 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. 19,916,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,088,955. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $215.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.