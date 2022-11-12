William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $142.93 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,599,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 477,516 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of HDFC Bank worth $142,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDB traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

