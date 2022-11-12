William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $153.55 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,015 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $153,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $182,631.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,997. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,268,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,674. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

