William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,492 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.02% of New Fortress Energy worth $165,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. 6,622,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,793. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.