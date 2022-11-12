William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 123,581 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,581 shares during the quarter. Brink’s comprises 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 9.41% of Brink’s worth $269,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Brink’s by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.16. 262,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $73.42.

Brink's Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

