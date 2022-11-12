William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,327,865 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,662,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327,865 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $223,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after purchasing an additional 982,941 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Shares of DT stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $38.29. 2,931,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,630. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 382.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

