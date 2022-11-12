William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,467,428 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467,428 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $284,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $332,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $65.88. 2,221,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

