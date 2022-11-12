WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 13,513 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

PXD opened at $255.63 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

