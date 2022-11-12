WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

