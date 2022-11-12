WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 342.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,153 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

