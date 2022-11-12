WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,415 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,995,000 after buying an additional 782,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.72. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

