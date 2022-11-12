Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.
NASDAQ:WTFCM opened at $23.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $28.48.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
