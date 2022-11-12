WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,961. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

