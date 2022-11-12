WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading 3% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating) rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.48. Approximately 53,653 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

