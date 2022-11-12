Wojak Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $161.31 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $161.31 million and approximately $67,930.95 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00588079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.23 or 0.30621654 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

