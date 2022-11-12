Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Stock Price Up 4%

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 407,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 446,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 3.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.
