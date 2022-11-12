WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$176.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSP. TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded WSP Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$185.67.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$160.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$150.64. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.65 and a 52-week high of C$186.43. The firm has a market cap of C$19.95 billion and a PE ratio of 42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

About WSP Global

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.