Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,453. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 96.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

