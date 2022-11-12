Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 442,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.93.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

