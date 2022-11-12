Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Down 23.9% in October

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

YTEN opened at $2.72 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

