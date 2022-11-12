YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $216.49 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $216.49 million and approximately $924.77 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00589334 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.02 or 0.30699397 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99154625 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $652.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

