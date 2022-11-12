Zambesigold Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002663 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $49.89 million and $110,172.77 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00589726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.72 or 0.30720064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.