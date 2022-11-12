ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 143.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 38.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $4.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 70.16%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,705,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

