Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.61. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 356,628 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYNE. HC Wainwright downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Wealth bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

