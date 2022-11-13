0x Market Capitalization Reaches $146.83 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $146.83 million and $14.95 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

