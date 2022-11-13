1,063,514 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by New York Life Insurance Co.

New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,912,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 36.6% of New York Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New York Life Insurance Co. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOO opened at $366.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.