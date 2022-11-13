1eco (1ECO) Trading 24.6% Lower This Week

1eco (1ECO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. 1eco has a market capitalization of $88.06 million and approximately $1,520.19 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1eco has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1eco token can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00008262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get 1eco alerts:

1eco Token Profile

1eco’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,618,653 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars.

