2,000 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 477.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of QQQJ opened at $24.87 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

