6,065 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of STIP opened at $97.44 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.41.

