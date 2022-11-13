6,145 Shares in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter worth $6,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $3,702,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 243.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 108,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 77,248 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wabash National by 44.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 65,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $784,751 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wabash National Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $24.28 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

