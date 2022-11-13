8,034 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 51.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 460,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $64.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

