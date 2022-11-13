A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the October 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23,370.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

AMKBY opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 36.91%. Research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Stories

