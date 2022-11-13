AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,868. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Articles

