ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 10.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in ABB by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 177.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. 1,423,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,993. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB Company Profile

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

