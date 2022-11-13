AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,657,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,305,000 after buying an additional 940,300 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

ABBV stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.67. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

