AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.16. 6,786,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

