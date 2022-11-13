ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given New €15.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €13.70 ($13.70) to €15.50 ($15.50) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.40) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($12.00) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.10 ($11.10) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $11.72 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

