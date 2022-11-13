abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the October 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 39,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 243,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. 314,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

