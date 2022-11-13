Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.09. 2,620,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,510. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.