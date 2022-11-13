AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Lake Street Capital

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AcuityAds had a net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AcuityAds by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 390.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 417.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 50.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

