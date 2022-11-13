adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut adidas to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €210.00 ($210.00) to €165.00 ($165.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on adidas from €110.00 ($110.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.60.
adidas Stock Performance
Shares of ADDYY opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $163.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
