adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut adidas to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €210.00 ($210.00) to €165.00 ($165.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on adidas from €110.00 ($110.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $163.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in adidas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

