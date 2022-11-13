Adshares (ADS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $791,256.89

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $46.87 million and $791,256.89 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00008519 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006170 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002566 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000682 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,945 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.