Adshares (ADS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $809,632.95

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00008809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $47.07 million and $809,632.95 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005956 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002397 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000678 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,944 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

