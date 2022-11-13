Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.
Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 279,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
