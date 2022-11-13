Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFN shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

AFN stock opened at C$39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.46. The stock has a market cap of C$752.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$389.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$357.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.9700002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

