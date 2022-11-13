Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $12.61 Million

Aion (AION) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $588,572.21 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00117656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00225740 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00062759 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00030359 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000345 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

